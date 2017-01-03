Sussex County Council Swears in Members

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Sussex County Council has begun a new year with the swearing in of its members.

New Councilman I.G. Burton and returning members Sam Wilson and Mike Vincent were sworn in at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Then the regular council meeting kicked off with Vincent being re-elected as council president and George Cole elected as vice president.

The council also recognized two retiring employees, Clerk of the Peace John Brady and Planning and Zoning Director Lawrence Lank.