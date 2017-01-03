Salisbury Apartment Fire Spreads to Two Other Units - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Apartment Fire Spreads to Two Other Units

Photo of Damage Courtesy of Salisbury Fire Department Photo of Damage Courtesy of Salisbury Fire Department
Photo Outside 501 Emory Court in Salisbury Provided by Salisbury Fire Department Photo Outside 501 Emory Court in Salisbury Provided by Salisbury Fire Department

SALISBURY, Md. - A New Year's Day fire at a Salisbury apartment building that affected three units has been ruled accidental.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Ricky Grahm and Nicole Dula discovered the stove top fire burning in their Emory Court apartment around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

It took 20 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the fire. By that time, fire officials said total damage to that apartment and two others was estimated at $25,000.

Only the apartment of origin was deemed uninhabitable, and the people who live there are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire officials said there was a smoke alarm in the apartment where the fire began but that it was inoperable.

