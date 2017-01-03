Maryland Gov. Hogan Announces New Environmental Initiatives - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Gov. Hogan Announces New Environmental Initiatives

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Facing a likely veto override on a bill to boost Maryland's renewable energy use, Gov. Larry Hogan is outlining some environmental proposals of his own.
    
Hogan announced plans for millions of dollars of initiatives Tuesday.
    
They include increasing funding for tax credits for people who buy electric cars and charging stations. Hogan says he plans to invest another $7.5 million to create a Clean Energy Institute to help develop and attract private investment for clean energy innovations.
    
Last year, Hogan vetoed a bill passed by the Democrat-controlled legislature to increase the amount of energy Maryland gets from renewable sources like solar power to 25 percent by 2020, up from 20 percent by 2022.
    
The Republican governor says the bill amounts to "a sunshine tax" by adding costs to electric bills.

