Caroline Co. Men Accused of Stealing Ridgely Fire Equipment

RIDGELY, Md. - A Caroline County man previously charged with impersonating emergency responders is facing a new charge.

Deputy state fire marshals say 21-year-old Kyle Ober of Ridgely was served with a criminal summons for theft Tuesday after they learned he was buying equipment that had been stolen from the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire marshals say 67-year-old George Cohey of Ridgely stole three masks and two self-contained breathing apparatus totaling $4,900 and then sold them to Ober.

Both men face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or at $10,000 fine for theft between $1,000 and $10,000.