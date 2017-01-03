Dover Man Arrested for Robbery at Dover Days Inn - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Man Arrested for Robbery at Dover Days Inn

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police have arrested an 18-year-old man for a robbery that occurred on December 2nd at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Police say a 41-year-old man met with the suspect, Jamir Brown, in the parking lot of Days Inn in Dover to conduct a sales transaction for a hover board.  

Authorities report that when the two met, Brown displayed a handgun and took the victims cell phone, money, and wallet before fleeing on foot. The victim called police and provided a description and direction of travel for the suspect.

Authorities say they found Brown a short time later in the Chatham Cove development.  The handgun used was later recovered in the Lake Club Apartments complex.

Brown has been arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and concealed carry of a deadly weapon. Brown was released on a $70,000 unsecured bond.

