New Delaware Gun Law Aims to Keep Guns From Domestic Abusers

New Delaware Gun Law Aims to Keep Guns From Domestic Abusers

DOVER, Del. -- A new gun law that went into effect on Sunday in Delaware is aimed at preventing people behind domestic violence from having guns in their possession.

The law created through Senate Bill 83, which passed in 2015 with bipartisan support and was signed by Gov. Markell later that year, clarifies the process for relinquishing firearms after a protection-from-abuse order is issued and changed the definition for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence to include "substantive dating relationships" and people who commit abuse during cohabitation or within 3 years prior to the offense.

The new law also allows federally licensed firearm dealers to store relinquished weapons. The initial version of the bill required a person who was issued with a PFA to turn over their firearms immediately, though a substitute bill produced later in the legislative session removed that language following objections raised by the National Rifle Association.

The existing law in Delaware already barred many people who were the subjects of protective order issued by Family Court from owning or buying firearms.

