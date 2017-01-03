Union Representing Delaware Correctional Officers Raises Staffing Concerns

People have been sleeping in tents in front of Victory Church near Dover to demonstrate the need for more affordable housing options in Kent County.More
Nearly four weeks after the deadly hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, five more correctional officers have resigned their posts and the prison's security superintendent has been reassigned, officials said.More
Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.More
