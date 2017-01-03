Union Representing Delaware Correctional Officers Raises Staffin - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Union Representing Delaware Correctional Officers Raises Staffing Concerns

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del.- A union representing Delaware's correctional officers says understaffing is causing burnout that is leading to officers leaving early in their careers and salaries for many of them are not competitive with local law enforcement.

Geoff Klopp, head of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, claims officers are overworked because they are working overtime so frequently and dozens of positions remain unfilled within the department. 
"Thirty-five percent of your staffing being overtime is not safe and it stresses your officers and inmates out," he said.

Outgoing Department of Correction Commissioner Robert Coupe was not available for comment on Tuesday, though Chelsea Hicks, an agency spokeswoman, said in an email message that Delaware's correctional facilities are safe, though she did acknowledge there are some staffing challenges.

"The DOC consistently faces Correctional Officer monthly attrition rates between 9 and 11 officers separating per month over the past 6 years," she said, noting that periodic academies have brought in as many 42 new officers in a class.

Klopp said officers are also being paid salaries that start at $32,000, an amount he believes is less competitive than jobs like hospital constables in New Castle County and police positions in many of Delaware's towns.

"We're nowhere close to being competitive with other law enforcement agencies in the state of Delaware or our surrounding states with our salary or our retirement program," he said.

However, Hicks said an entry-level officer makes roughly $35,000 with hazard pay and that is more than or comparable to agencies like the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

The department recently had a $20 million budget for overtime expenditures.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Large Police Presence at Salisbury Denny's

    Large Police Presence at Salisbury Denny's

    Jul 09, 2017 7:05 AM2017-07-09 11:05:00 GMT
    Sunday, July 9 2017 7:12 AM EDT2017-07-09 11:12:02 GMT
    Salisbury, Md - Details remain limited, but early Sunday morning, there was a large police presence outside of the Denny's restaurant just off of Route 50 in Salisbury.Salisbury Police and Maryland State Troopers were still on the scene when WBOC camerasMore
    Details remain limited, but early Sunday morning, there was a large police presence outside of the Denny's restaurant just off of Route 50 in SalisburyMore

  • Public Opinion Wanted for Regional Bicycle Plan

    Public Opinion Wanted for Regional Bicycle Plan

    Jul 08, 2017 9:34 PM2017-07-09 01:34:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 8 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-09 01:34:23 GMT
    CAMDEN, Del.- The Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for the public's feedback on proposed updates to its regional bicycle plan.A public comment period will run from July 10 to Aug. 9, according to the MPO.The MPO firstMore
    CAMDEN, Del.- The Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for the public's feedback on proposed updates to its regional bicycle plan.A public comment period will run from July 10 to Aug. 9, according to the MPO.The MPO firstMore

  • Dover-Area Church Calls for Action on Homelessness with Campout

    Dover-Area Church Calls for Action on Homelessness with Campout

    Jul 07, 2017 6:36 PM2017-07-07 22:36:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-07-07 22:37:32 GMT
    For the last week, people have slept in tents outside Victory Church near Dover to push the overall issue of homelessness into the public eye.Pastor Aaron Appling said the campout was intended to draw attention to the plight of the homeless in the DoverMore
    For the last week, people have slept in tents outside Victory Church near Dover to push the overall issue of homelessness into the public eye.Pastor Aaron Appling said the campout was intended to draw attention to the plight of the homeless in the DoverMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Deadly Laurel Crash

    Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Deadly Laurel Crash

    Jul 07, 2017 4:49 PM2017-07-07 20:49:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-07-07 22:00:06 GMT
    A California man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a deadly crash in 2016.A California man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a deadly crash in 2016.
    A California man was sentenced to 12 years in prison stemming from a deadly car accident in Sussex County.More
    A California man was sentenced to 12 years in prison stemming from a deadly car accident in Sussex County.More

  • Dover-Area Church Calls for Action on Homelessness with Campout

    Dover-Area Church Calls for Action on Homelessness with Campout

    Jul 07, 2017 6:36 PM2017-07-07 22:36:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-07-07 22:37:32 GMT
    For the last week, people have slept in tents outside Victory Church near Dover to push the overall issue of homelessness into the public eye.Pastor Aaron Appling said the campout was intended to draw attention to the plight of the homeless in the DoverMore
    For the last week, people have slept in tents outside Victory Church near Dover to push the overall issue of homelessness into the public eye.Pastor Aaron Appling said the campout was intended to draw attention to the plight of the homeless in the DoverMore

  • Our Apologies

    Our Apologies

    Tuesday, December 16 2014 4:39 PM EST2014-12-16 21:39:18 GMT
    Tuesday, December 16 2014 4:39 PM EST2014-12-16 21:39:19 GMT
    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your browser cache. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page. We apologize for any inconvenience.More
    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your browser cache. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page. We apologize for any inconvenience.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices