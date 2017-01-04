Smyrna Man Fined for Selling Fish Without a License

SMYRNA, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police have arrested a Smyrna man who they say illegally sold 100 pounds of white perch to a seafood buyer in Milford.



The agency said in a statement that Mathew C. Ryan was arrested Dec. 20 for selling the fish without a 2016 commercial food fish license. Police said the illegal transaction happened on May 14.



Ryan received probation before judgment and was fined $240, including court costs.

A state resident fisherman can purchase a commercial food fishing license for $150.