Smyrna Man Fined for Selling Fish Without a License - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Smyrna Man Fined for Selling Fish Without a License

Posted: Updated:

SMYRNA, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police have arrested a Smyrna man who they say illegally sold 100 pounds of white perch to a seafood buyer in Milford.
    
The agency said in a statement that Mathew C. Ryan was arrested Dec. 20 for selling the fish without a 2016 commercial food fish license. Police said the illegal transaction happened on May 14.
    
Ryan received probation before judgment and was fined $240, including court costs. 

A state resident fisherman can purchase a commercial food fishing license for $150.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices