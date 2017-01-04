Magnolia Gas Station Robbed at Gunpoint

MAGNOLIA, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a Magnolia gas station on Tuesday night.

Troopers said the incident occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m., as a male suspect, armed with a handgun, entered Uncle Sam’s Market, located at 50 West Birdie Lane and demanded cash from a store employee. The victim complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then ran out of the store and fled in an unknown direction. The clerk was reportedly not injured.

Police said the suspect was additionally described as black, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, 175-200 pounds, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers and with his face concealed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit at 302-697-2104. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”