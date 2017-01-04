Nicole Lauren joined the WBOC team in January 2017 as a reporter. Nicole graduated from Villanova University in May 2016 where she majored in communications with a specialization in journalism. Before coming to WBOC, Nicole worked as a freelance reporter for News 12 Connecticut.

During her junior year at Villanova, Nicole interned at Fox 29 Philadelphia in both the news and sports departments. That summer she also had the opportunity to shadow Anchor/Reporter Danielle Campbell at News 12 Long Island. Before graduating, Nicole spent her senior year back at Fox 29 where she worked as a junior reporter and had two of her stories air on the Fox 29 Weekend show.

Nicole is the youngest of one other sibling and was raised on Long Island. She loves Salisbury because like her home on Long Island, its very close to a place she loves...the beach! Besides her job, Nicole loves her dog, watching tons of movies, shopping and most importantly spending time with her family and friends.