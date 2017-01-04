Dover Man Arrested For Harrington Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Man Arrested For Harrington Shooting

HARRINGTON, Del. - A Dover man wanted for a New Year's Day shooting in Harrington has been arrested.

Harrington police say 19-year-old Trequon Seth turned himself into their department on Tuesday to face charges related to the Jan. 1 shooting.

According to police, Seth fired shots in the parking lot of Lake Forest South Elementary School on Dorman Street that hit a 17-year-old in the leg.

Police say Seth has been charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $109,000 cash bond.

