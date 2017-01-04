Ocean City Approves Additional Funding For Boardwalk Repairs

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City will see some much-needed repairs to its boardwalk, but at a higher cost than what was originally budgeted.



The town's public works department says the boardwalk is splintered and cracked in some places, which is why $10,000 was budgeted in the FY2017 budget for redecking. According to the town's procurement manager, that was before public works realized just how many boards needed to be replaced.

On Tuesday, the town council approved an additional $28,104 for repairs.

Kade Construction won the bid for the project, but there is no indication of when the work will begin.