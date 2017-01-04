Delaware Court Upholds Sentencing of Prostitute in Daughter's Death

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a prostitute sentenced to 20 years in prison for the beating death of her 4-year-old daughter.



Tanasia C. Milligan claimed that a judge sentenced her with a closed mind, failed to consider mitigating evidence and similar cases resulting in lesser sentences, and failed to enumerate any aggravating factors.



A three-judge panel rejected those arguments this week and affirmed Milligan's sentence.



Milligan was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.



Police found Autumn Milligan unresponsive in a New Castle motel room her mother shared with a man in 2014.



Child protection officials had previously conducted four investigations into Tanasia Milligan but determined that repeated complaints of abuse and neglect of her daughter and young son were unsubstantiated.