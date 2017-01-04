Police: Dover Man Runs From Officers With Loaded Gun

DOVER, Del. - A Dover man wanted for violating his probation has been arrested after police say he led police on a chase with a loaded gun.

The Dover Police Department says officers arrested 25-year-old Anthony Ridgeway on Tuesday morning. According to police, when they tried to make contact with him on a violation of probation warrant, Ridgeway ran away.

Police say they found him with 3.9 grams of marijuana, and that he had discarded a loaded .32 caliber revolver. Ridgeway had his bond revoked from a previous case and was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $30,000 cash bond on the following charges: