Specialty Food Company Blue Crab Bay Co. Sold

The retail giant's clever marketing tactics can work for your small business, too.More
Getting startups beyond Earth's orbit could be a lucrative businessMore
Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.More
Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.More
State lawmakers have given final approval to a bill opening Delaware's environmentally protected coastal zone to new heavy industry.More
Cleanbay Biofuels plans to break ground in Princess Anne to build its poultry litter to energy plant.More
Americans signed fewer contracts to buy homes in May, the third straight monthly decline and evidence that a shortage of homes for sale has suppressed home-buying.
A federal judge in Delaware has blocked a Utah-based nuclear waste disposal company from buying a Texas-based competitor.More
A financial technology company plans to add 400 workers to its Delaware office by the end of next year.More
