Fruitland Man Sentenced for Two Arson Fires

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A Fruitland man has been sentenced in connection to two separate arson investigations in Wicomico County.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, Kevin Leonard Scott Bethard was originally charged in April 2016 with 1st-Degree Arson, 2nd-Degree Arson, 2nd-degree Malicious Burning, 3rd-Degree burglary, Home Invasion, Attempted 1st-Degree murder, Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder, and Animal Cruelty.

The first arson fire happened on March 25, 2016 at a home in the 28000 Block of White Pond Drive in Salisbury. Investigators determined Bethard entered the home and set multiple fires. Smoke alarms woke up the person inside, who escaped the home without injury. Nearly 30 firefighters responded to the scene and quickly brought the fire under control. Damage to the home and contents was estimated at $250,000. A pet cat died as result of the fire.

The second arson fire occurred about two hours later, at a mobile home located in the 7000 Block of Madeline Circle in Parsonsburg. The investigation revealed Bethard also entered this unoccupied residence and set a fire inside. Nearly 20 firefighters quickly contained the blaze and limited the damage to the structure and contents to $13,000.

Bethard entered a guilty plea for Attempted 1st-Degree Murder and two counts of 1st-Degree Arson. He has been sentenced in Wicomico County Circuit Court to life in prison with all but 10 years suspended on the Attempted 1st-Degree Murder charge and 5 years consecutive for each of the 1st-Degree Arson charges, having a total sentence to serve of 20 years.