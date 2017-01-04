Wicomico Leaders on the Hunt for More Hunting Time

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Wicomico County council is reaching out to the delegation from the Eastern Shore in order get hunters at least one more day up in their tree stands.

The county council has written a letter to the local representatives for Wicomico County prior to the legislative session beginning next week in Annapolis. The council is hoping to allow deer hunting on a Sunday during firearms season that is currently off limits and needs help changing the law at the state level.

In the letter, the county council asks the local lawmakers to sponsor legislation that would extend hunting on private property on the second Sunday during deer firearms season in Wicomico County.

In late 2016, there was a two week stretch of firearm hunting allowed during the season that ran from November 26th through December 10th. However, in Wicomico County, hunting was not allowed on the second Sunday during that stretch, December 4th. It's that second Sunday that the council is aiming for.

One local Wicomico County hunter, Danny Wynn, believes changing the law is a no-brainer.

"It's really antiquated, the reason why we can't do it," Wynn said. "Because it all goes back to Puritan law set forth by when we were still under a monarchy where Sunday restrictions were put in place."

"I think it's probably long overdue," said Delegate Carl Anderton, of District 38B. "So we'll go up and we've seen a lot of counties make those changes since I've been in office so I think we'll be pretty successful."

There is another three day stretch available to hunters during deer firearms season coming up at the end of this week. January 8th, 9th, and 10th. However, the 10th is another Sunday off-limits to hunters in Wicomico County. But as of now, the county council has not asked local lawmakers to make any changes to that Sunday during hunting season. Only the second Sunday during the firearm season.

For a full list of when you can, and cannot hunt, on Sundays in every county and Maryland, visit our Web Xtra page.