Speed Limit Raised on Route 1 Near Dover Air Force Base

The speed limit on State Route 1 near Dover Air Force Base is being raised from 55 to 60 miles per hour in an effort to match the rate of travel motorists were already moving at, transportation officials said.

Greg Layton, a spokesman for the Delaware Department of Transportation, said the speed limit on Route 1 was being increased in both directions between Trap Shooters Road and the Puncheon Run Connector.

The decision was made because vehicles have been "consistently and uniformly" moving faster than the existing speed limit. A review by the agency found the change would be reasonable and safe.

Additionally, the speed limit on the Puncheon Run Connector between Route 1 and U.S. Route 13 is being raised from 50 to 60 miles per hour.

The changes are expected to go into effect during the week of Jan. 9, pending weather delays.