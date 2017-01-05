Crews in Md and Del. Pre-Treat Roads Ahead of Possible Snow - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Crews in Md and Del. Pre-Treat Roads Ahead of Possible Snow

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Officials in Delaware and Maryland are pre-treating the roads in advance of possible snow.
    
The Delaware Department of Transportation says that crews began spraying roads and bridges with a salt and water mixture Wednesday and will continue Thursday. Officials said in a statement that the solution, called brine, can be effective up to five days after being applied. Officials say the salt minimizes and delays the accumulation of snow or ice on roads and bridges. The Maryland State Highway Administration is also spraying a brine solution on roads.
    
SHA Administrator Gregory C. Johnson said in a statement that the storm is expected to impact Friday morning's rush hour, which will be a challenge for crews because they become stuck in the same traffic that commuters do.
    
Johnson asked travelers to delay commuting to let crews effectively treat the roads.
 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Officials Eye Changes to Prevailing Wage Rules

    Delaware Officials Eye Changes to Prevailing wage rules

    Jul 10, 2017 3:23 PM2017-07-10 19:23:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-10 19:26:37 GMT
    State labor officials are eyeing changes to regulations regarding Delaware's prevailing wage law, which was a bone of contention during recent budget negotiations in the legislature.More
    State labor officials are eyeing changes to regulations regarding Delaware's prevailing wage law, which was a bone of contention during recent budget negotiations in the legislature.More

  • Woman Pleads Guilty in Deadly Shooting at Delaware Pier

    Woman Pleads Guilty in Deadly Shooting at Delaware Pier

    Jul 10, 2017 1:13 PM2017-07-10 17:13:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:19:11 GMT
    Chelsea BraunskillChelsea Braunskill
    A 20-year-old woman faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on a Delaware pier.More
    A 20-year-old woman faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on a Delaware pier.More

  • Fiery Crash at Animal Shelter Kills Driver, Relocates 100 Animals

    Fiery Crash at Animal Shelter Kills Driver, Relocates 100 Animals

    Jul 10, 2017 2:01 PM2017-07-10 18:01:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:17:36 GMT
    Early Sunday's crash scene at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's facility in New Castle County, Del. (Photo credit: Brandywine Valley SPCA Facebook page)Early Sunday's crash scene at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's facility in New Castle County, Del. (Photo credit: Brandywine Valley SPCA Facebook page)
    A fiery crash has led to one woman's death and the relocation of nearly 100 animals after a vehicle crashed into a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals building in New Castle County, Del.More
    A fiery crash has led to one woman's death and the relocation of nearly 100 animals after a vehicle crashed into a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals building in New Castle County, Del.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices