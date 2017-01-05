Crews in Md and Del. Pre-Treat Roads Ahead of Possible Snow

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Officials in Delaware and Maryland are pre-treating the roads in advance of possible snow.



The Delaware Department of Transportation says that crews began spraying roads and bridges with a salt and water mixture Wednesday and will continue Thursday. Officials said in a statement that the solution, called brine, can be effective up to five days after being applied. Officials say the salt minimizes and delays the accumulation of snow or ice on roads and bridges. The Maryland State Highway Administration is also spraying a brine solution on roads.



SHA Administrator Gregory C. Johnson said in a statement that the storm is expected to impact Friday morning's rush hour, which will be a challenge for crews because they become stuck in the same traffic that commuters do.



Johnson asked travelers to delay commuting to let crews effectively treat the roads.

