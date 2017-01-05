Some Heron Bay Residents Disappointed With Developer

LEWES, Del. - A tennis court, a top layer of the road, proper drainage and more: these are the things some people who live in the Heron Bay development off Beaver Dam Road in Lewes say they are missing.

Chris Pollinger and Hack Jones say they've been fighting with the developer for years to get their promised amenities.

"We're not getting what we paid for, and we're not getting cooperation," says Pollinger.

They say there are myriad issues, such as the swales constantly flooding, and at one point they had a sinkhole in one of their streets for a year before it was fixed. The two say they love where they live, but they want what's due.



"We refuse to let this development turn into a development where we're even embarrassed to say where we live, and that's our main goal," says Jones. "All we want is what people were promised."

They say they've gone to Sussex County Council many times, and representatives for the county have visited the development to see their complaints. Newly elected District 3 Councilman (where Heron Bay is) I.G. Burton says the county is working with all parties involved to come to a solution, but that it takes time. He says going forward, there needs to be an enforceable timeline put in place for developers to complete amenities.

"If you buy into a development, and there's promises made, promises have to be delivered and there has to be a timeline," Burton tells WBOC. "We need to put standards in place and we need to put timelines in place."

Heron Bay Associates says they are aware of these complaints, and issued the following statement to WBOC: