Wildlife Refuge to Close for Deer Hunt - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wildlife Refuge to Close for Deer Hunt

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Federal officials say the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge public use area will be closed later this month to allow for a deer hunt.
    
Officials say the public use area, which includes the visitor contact station, will be closed all day on Jan. 21.
    
Officials also are reminding outdoorsmen that only lottery selected and permitted hunters will have access to the headquarters area.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Community Responds to Shooting in Salisbury

    Community Responds to Double Murder in Salisbury

    Jul 10, 2017 4:43 PM2017-07-10 20:43:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-07-10 21:19:02 GMT
    Community leaders in Salisbury said more can be done in the city to prevent incidents like the shooting at Denny's from happening again.More
    Community leaders in Salisbury said more can be done in the city to prevent incidents like the shooting at Denny's from happening again.More

  • No New Chain Link Fences Allowed in Salisbury

    No New Chain Link Fences Allowed in Salisbury

    Jul 10, 2017 5:17 PM2017-07-10 21:17:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-10 21:17:35 GMT
    SALISBURY, Md.-- A code update in Salisbury is requiring people, who are putting up fences, to stay away from chain link material. The city said they are changing the current standards for fencing because it will have a better effect on the propertyMore
    SALISBURY, Md.-- A code update in Salisbury is requiring people, who are putting up fences, to stay away from chain link material. The city said they are changing the current standards for fencing because it will have a better effect on the propertyMore

  • Medical Marijuana Dispensary Coming to Salisbury

    Medical Marijuana Dispensary Coming to Salisbury

    Jul 10, 2017 4:29 PM2017-07-10 20:29:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-07-10 20:36:37 GMT
    Medical marijuana dispensary will be coming to Salisbury.More
    Medical marijuana dispensary will be coming to Salisbury.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices