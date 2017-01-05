Maryland State Delegate Convicted of DWI - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland State Delegate Convicted of DWI

Del. Richard Impallaria Del. Richard Impallaria

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Worcester County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday convicted a Maryland state delegate of driving while impaired.

The arrest occurred Aug. 18 in Ocean City when Del. Richard Impallaria of Essex was stopped by Ocean City police.

The Republican lawmaker has served in the General Assembly since Jan. 8, 2003.

He represents Baltimore and Harford counties and has been the deputy minority whip since 2015.

