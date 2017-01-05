Cat Food Recall Affects 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty Brands - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cat Food Recall Affects 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty Brands

ORRVILLE, OHIO- Several different kinds of cat food have been voluntarily recalled because they may be lacking sufficient amounts of an important vitamin cats need.

The J.M. Smucker Company said Wednesday that certain cans of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty cat food may have low levels of thiamine, or Vitamin B1.

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency, according to the FDA. Thiamine is essential for cats. Symptoms of deficiency displayed by an affected cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.

Pet owners should call their veterinarian if their cat starts displaying any of those symptoms.

Hoever, the FDA said that no illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

A full list of affected products can be found here. The recalled cans were distributed between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3.

Consumers who have cans of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call us at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST or contact us at consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.

