Owner of Popular Stingray Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach Passes Away

Owner of Popular Stingray Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach Passes Away

Darius Mansoory (Photo credit: Darius Mansoory's Facebook page) Darius Mansoory (Photo credit: Darius Mansoory's Facebook page)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The owner of a popular Rehoboth Beach restaurant has passed away.

The general manager of the Stingray Restaurant on Lake Avenue confirms that 52-year-old Darius Mansoory died on New Year's Eve from a heart attack while on vacation in Cuba with his girlfriend. The two were on their way to the airport when Mansoory fell ill. 

Stringray's manager said the restaurant will stay open under new ownership.

Mansoory also owned Washington Street Ale House and Mikimotos Asian Grill and Sushi in Wilmington.

His funeral will be for family members only. 
    

