Maryland's Highest Court Hearing Bail Reform Case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland's highest court is scheduled to hear testimony on calls to reform the state's bail system.



Attorney General Brian Frosh is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Maryland Court of Appeals.



In October, Frosh urged members of the Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure to ensure judicial officers consider an individual's ability to pay bail, and not set financial conditions solely for the purpose of detaining a defendant. In November, the panel voted for a new rule that would prohibit a judicial officer from imposing a financial condition that the officer knows or has reason to believe the defendant can't pay.



The Court of Appeals would need to approve the change.



There has been a growing push nationwide to abolish cash bail for poor defendants.