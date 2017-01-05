Salisbury Police Warn of Phone Scams on the Rise

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department is reporting a number of phone and internet scams happening over the past month.

In one scam, the caller tells the person who answers the phone that a close relative, often a child or grandchild, has been arrested. The caller then requests money in order to provide for the family member's release, but legitimate police agencies do not solicit money for the release of someone who is detained.

Another scam consists of people responding to online home rental advertisements, often sending a deposit to a suspect who is in no way associated with the actual property. Police say these frauds are normally facilitated on websites that list classifieds and may involve telephone or email conversations with the suspect.

Scams like these and others often target elderly victims. Families of older individuals are encouraged to frequently check their loved ones' financial arrangements and management to ensure they do not fall victim to fraud.

Salisbury police have provided these tips to reduce your chances of falling for a scam: