DelDOT Announces Holiday Toll Numbers

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation collected about $4.5 million in toll revenues through its three main toll plazas during recent holiday travel, it was announced Thursday. During the same period in 2015/2016, DelDOT collected about $4.5 million from the same plazas.

DelDOT said that between Dec. 23, 2016 and Dec. 26, 2016, 400,551 vehicles passed through the I-95 toll plaza at Newark. Tolls there generated $1,632,656.

During the same time period, 212,491 vehicles passed through the Route 1 toll plaza at Biddles Corner, generating $361,371.77, and 199,182 vehicles passed through the Route 1 toll plaza at Dover, generating $275, 937.86, the department said.

Between Dec. 30, 2016, and Jan. 2, 2017, 385, 400 vehicles passed through the I-95 toll plaza at Newark. Tolls there generated $1,579,761, according to DelDOT.

The department said that during the same time period, 197,497 vehicles passed through the Route 1 toll plaza at Biddles Corner, generating $344,493.09, and 190,829 vehicles passed through the Route 1 toll plaza at Dover, generating $275,066.35.