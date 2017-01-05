Three Teens Arrested for Dover Carjacking

DOVER, Del. - Three teens face extradition to Delaware from Pennsylvania to face carjacking charges. Dover police say 18-year-old Joseph Carter, 19-year-old Isaiah Harber and a juvenile are all accused carjacking a driver early Thursday morning in the 200 block of Simon Circle.

Police say the three suspects approached the driver around 12:50 a.m. wearing hooded sweatshirts pulled tightly to conceal their faces and holding handguns. They allegedly demanded the driver get out of the car. Police say the suspects took the car and fled. The vehicle was later involved in a crash in Chester, Pennsylvania and the three suspects left the scene. The Chester Police Department found all three suspects and took them into custody without incident.

Dover police say all three teens will face the following charges once they are returned to Delaware:

Carjacking 1st Degree

Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony

Wearing Disguise During Commission of Felony

Conspiracy 2nd Degree

Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited (juvenile)