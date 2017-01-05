Two-County High-speed Police Chase Ends in Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two-County High-speed Police Chase Ends in Crash

SALISBURY, Md.- The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash led police on a 35-mile high-speed chase that ended with him crashing in Wicomico County. 

The sheriff's office said the incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on New Year's Day when a deputy on patrol in the area of Route 50 and Route 589 located a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Ocean City. The same suspect vehicle fled the day before from a Maryland State Police trooper assigned to the Princess Anne Barrack, authorities said. 

The sheriff's office said the deputy observed several traffic violations, along with front-end damage, leading the deputy to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Route 50 and Route 346.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver, identified as 47-year-old Glenn Allen Carmean of Salisbury, refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Authorities said that after a 35-mile pursuit, during which Carmean intentionally tried to ram the deputy's vehicle at speeds of more than 100 mph, Carmean crashed in the median of Route 50 and Hobbs Road in Wicomico County. 

Other agencies, including Maryland State Police, the Berlin Police Department and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in the chase after Carmean.

Following his arrest, Carmean was charged with second-degree assault, obstruction, failure to obey, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, fleeing and alluding and numerous other traffic charges.

Carmean was held on a $30,000 bond and ordered held in the Worcester County Jail.  

