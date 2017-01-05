Ticket Scalping for Inauguration Irks Some Delawareans - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ticket Scalping for Inauguration Irks Some Delawareans

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- With tickets to President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration being listed at prices close to $15,000 on some websites, some Delawareans say the practice of scalping may not be illegal but it is unethical.

John Fluharty, an official with the Delaware State Republican Committee who is organizing the trip for many local Republicans to the inauguration, said the tickets are normally free and obtained through Congressional offices. Tickets were listed for prices ranging from $449 to $14,900 on GreatSeats.com as of Thursday evening.

However, the idea that some people are selling the tickets for big profit bothers Fluharty because he said there are a limited number of tickets from each office and some groups and people won't be able to get them.
"It's not partisan. It's an historic event. It actually symbolizes the peaceful transfer of power in the United States and there are thousands of people that are scrambling for tickets," he said.
Hank McCann, who is one of the people who will be attending the inauguration, said it's disappointing to see the tickets being scalped.

"This is set up for us, for the american people, to have a shot at it. When I see something like this, it's just not right," he said.

Fluharty said he's also worried that fraud could be an issue for people who have already paid for tickets.

"I heard from a friend of mine who's taking their daughter that's going to major in political science, who's really excited about seeing this part of history, and the idea that they may show up in Washington to claim their tickets, and those tickets might potentially not be there, is sad," he said.

