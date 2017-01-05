Ticket Scalping for Inauguration Irks Some Delawareans

Community leaders in Salisbury said more can be done in the city to prevent incidents like the shooting at Denny's from happening again.
A shooting at Denny's early Sunday morning in Salisbury has prompted the community to come together Monday night for a "Stop the Violence Rally."More
A code update in Salisbury is requiring people, who are putting up fences, to stay away from chain link material.
The city said they are changing the current standards for fencing because it will have a better effect on the property value of homes and businesses in the community. However, some residents are not happy.More
