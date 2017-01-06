Delaware Dunes off Limits to Sledders, Snow Boarders

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Sledders and snowboarders looking for fun in the snow won't find it at Delaware's state park beaches.



With a forecast calling for periodic snowfall over much of the state from late Thursday through Saturday, parks and recreation officials are reminding residents and visitors that beach dunes should not be used for sledding or snowboarding.



Officials note that dunes contain fragile habitat and provide protection for the beaches and the communities that border them, and that recent storms have already caused some damage.



Except for marked crossings, dunes in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore State Parks are closed year-round to pedestrian traffic and activities.