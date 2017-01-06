Virginia Governor's Budget Calls for Long-term Birth Control Fun - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Governor's Budget Calls for Long-term Birth Control Funding

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: AP) (Photo: AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's budget proposal includes a $6 million pilot program that would provide women with long-term contraception such as intrauterine devices at no cost.
    
McAuliffe also pushed unsuccessfully last year for the program, which is modeled after a project in Colorado tied to decreases in the teen pregnancy rate and number of abortions.
    
The funding would come from a federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families block grant. Republicans in the General Assembly cut the proposal from the budget last year, and its chances this year are uncertain.
    
A statement Thursday from Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam's office said the program would provide contraception at no cost and conduct outreach to increase awareness regarding the different contraceptive options that are available.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Milford Business Owners Celebrate Bayhealth Hospital 'Topping-Out' Ceremony

    Milford Business Owners Celebrate Bayhealth Hospital 'Topping-Out' Ceremony

    Jul 11, 2017 2:25 PM2017-07-11 18:25:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-07-11 19:04:16 GMT
    Tuesday afternoon's topping-out" ceremony for the new Bayhealth Sussex Campus included the symbolic lifting of the highest steel beam into place on the project site. (Photo: WBOC)Tuesday afternoon's topping-out" ceremony for the new Bayhealth Sussex Campus included the symbolic lifting of the highest steel beam into place on the project site. (Photo: WBOC)
    Major progress was made Tuesday on the construction of Bayhealth Hospital's new Sussex Campus in Milford.More
    Major progress was made Tuesday on the construction of Bayhealth Medical Center's new Sussex Campus in Milford.More

  • Fourth Suspect Arrested in Deadly Dover Apartment Shooting

    Pine Grove Apartment Shooting Suspects Arrested

    Jul 11, 2017 1:55 PM2017-07-11 17:55:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-07-11 19:03:52 GMT
    Raymond WardRaymond Ward
    Dover police have arrested four suspects in connection to the shooting of Dequan Dukes at the Pine Grove Apartments on June 28.More
    Dover police have arrested the fourth and final suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of Dequan Dukes at the Pine Grove Apartments on June 28.More

  • Updated: Delays Clear up After DC Flights Stop for Hours

    FAA Facility Evacuation Prompts Delays at 3 DC-Area Airports

    Jul 11, 2017 4:29 AM2017-07-11 08:29:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-07-11 19:03:41 GMT
    In this Sept. 25, 2014 file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport. (Photo: AP) In this Sept. 25, 2014 file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport. (Photo: AP)
    Flight delays and cancellations are clearing up around the nation's capital a day after Washington region's three airports halted flights due to an evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility.More
    Flight delays and cancellations are clearing up around the nation's capital a day after Washington region's three airports halted flights due to an evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Pleads Guilty in Deadly Shooting at Delaware Pier

    Woman Pleads Guilty in Deadly Shooting at Delaware Pier

    Jul 10, 2017 1:13 PM2017-07-10 17:13:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:19:11 GMT
    Chelsea BraunskillChelsea Braunskill
    A 20-year-old woman faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on a Delaware pier.More
    A 20-year-old woman faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on a Delaware pier.More

  • Seaford Grotto Pizza Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Seaford Grotto's Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Jul 11, 2017 11:15 AM2017-07-11 15:15:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-07-11 15:23:57 GMT
    Michael J. DormanMichael J. Dorman
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More

  • Delaware Budget Cuts Reach School Districts

    Delaware Budget Cuts Reach School Districts

    Jul 10, 2017 7:27 PM2017-07-10 23:27:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-07-10 23:28:04 GMT
    Dover High School.Dover High School.
    DOVER, Del. -- School district officials in Delaware say they are scrambling to make adjustments to their budgets after Delaware lawmakers approved more than $26 million in education cuts to balance the state's $4.1 billion budget.The cuts were smaller tMore
    DOVER, Del. -- School district officials in Delaware say they are scrambling to make adjustments to their budgets after Delaware lawmakers approved more than $26 million in education cuts to balance the state's $4.1 billion budget.The cuts were smaller tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices