Virginia Governor's Budget Calls for Long-term Birth Control Funding

Community leaders in Salisbury said more can be done in the city to prevent incidents like the shooting at Denny's from happening again.
A shooting at Denny's early Sunday morning in Salisbury has prompted the community to come together Monday night for a "Stop the Violence Rally."
The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has plans for a new Dorchester County medical center at Cambridge Plaza.
On Monday night, Cambridge City Council approved those plans.
