MGM National Harbor, Other Maryland Casinos Report Record Revenue

MGM National Harbor, Other Maryland Casinos Report Record Revenue



BALTIMORE (AP/WBOC)- State gaming officials say the opening of MGM National Harbor helped Maryland's six casinos bring in record revenue.
    
Maryland Lottery and Gaming said in a news release Thursday that MGM in Prince George's County generated nearly $42 million from slot machines and table games. The casino opened on Dec. 8.
    
Officials say that amount and the revenue the other five casinos generated in December brings the total to more than $133 million. The previous revenue record of more than $104 million was set in May 2016.

In a year-to-year comparison, December 2016 casino revenue increased from December 2015 by $38,300,011, or 40.2 percent. In a year-to-year comparison not including MGM National Harbor, December 2016 revenue decreased by 3,634,017, or 3.8 percent.

