Delaware Dunes off Limits to Sledders, Snow Boarders - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Dunes off Limits to Sledders, Snow Boarders

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Sledders and snowboarders looking for fun in the snow won't find it at Delaware's state park beaches.
    
With a forecast calling for periodic snowfall over much of the state from late Thursday through Saturday, parks and recreation officials are reminding residents and visitors that beach dunes should not be used for sledding or snowboarding.
    
Officials note that dunes contain fragile habitat and provide protection for the beaches and the communities that border them, and that recent storms have already caused some damage.
    
Except for marked crossings, dunes in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore State Parks are closed year-round to pedestrian traffic and activities.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Seaford Grotto Pizza Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Seaford Grotto's Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Jul 11, 2017 11:15 AM2017-07-11 15:15:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-07-11 15:23:57 GMT
    Michael J. DormanMichael J. Dorman
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More

  • Woman Pleads Guilty in Deadly Shooting at Delaware Pier

    Woman Pleads Guilty in Deadly Shooting at Delaware Pier

    Jul 10, 2017 1:13 PM2017-07-10 17:13:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:19:11 GMT
    Chelsea BraunskillChelsea Braunskill
    A 20-year-old woman faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on a Delaware pier.More
    A 20-year-old woman faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on a Delaware pier.More

  • Delaware Budget Cuts Reach School Districts

    Delaware Budget Cuts Reach School Districts

    Jul 10, 2017 7:27 PM2017-07-10 23:27:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-07-10 23:28:04 GMT
    Dover High School.Dover High School.
    DOVER, Del. -- School district officials in Delaware say they are scrambling to make adjustments to their budgets after Delaware lawmakers approved more than $26 million in education cuts to balance the state's $4.1 billion budget.The cuts were smaller tMore
    DOVER, Del. -- School district officials in Delaware say they are scrambling to make adjustments to their budgets after Delaware lawmakers approved more than $26 million in education cuts to balance the state's $4.1 billion budget.The cuts were smaller tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices