Fuel Spill Shuts Down Highway After Millsboro Crash

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Millsboro.

It happened Thursday afternoon near Back Bay Liquors on John J. Williams Highway.

According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a pickup truck was approaching the Bay Farm Road intersection when it collided with the tractor0trailer. Officials with the fire company say the impact of the crash caused a large fuel leak, triggering some lane closures.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, according to police. Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.