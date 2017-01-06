Virginia Firearm Sales Nearly Doubled During Obama Tenure - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Firearm Sales Nearly Doubled During Obama Tenure

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- State data shows total firearm sales in Virginia during President Barack Obama's tenure nearly doubled sales during President George W. Bush's two terms.
    
Estimated firearm sales based on mandatory background checks on Virginia gun buyers totaled about 3,153,000 during the Obama administration ending in 2016. During the Bush years, there were about 1,713,000 transactions.
    
Firearm sales increased 39 percent during Bush's tenure, whereas sales spiked 76 percent during Obama's eight years.
    
William V. Pelfrey Jr., a criminologist and assistant professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, says Virginia's increased firearm sales can be attributed to a variety of factors, such as the recent rise of homicides in major cities and an improved economy.
    

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • People Work Against Heat Wave on Delmarva

    People Work Against Heat Wave on Delmarva

    Jul 11, 2017 6:28 PM2017-07-11 22:28:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:50:57 GMT
    Benny Van Der Wende was determined to get rid of weeds near his church on Tuesday even though it was hot, hot hot.More
    Benny Van Der Wende was determined to get rid of weeds near his church on Tuesday even though it was hot, hot hot.More

  • Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    Jul 11, 2017 6:41 PM2017-07-11 22:41:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-07-11 22:41:19 GMT
    Surveillance footage captures man who dines and dashes at Hooter's in West Ocean City (Photo: Hooter's)Surveillance footage captures man who dines and dashes at Hooter's in West Ocean City (Photo: Hooter's)
    WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.-- A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughltyMore
    WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.-- A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughltyMore

  • New Median Fence along US 50 Business

    New Median Fence along US 50 Business

    Jul 11, 2017 6:16 PM2017-07-11 22:16:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-07-11 22:33:17 GMT
    The intense summer heat isn't stopping construction workers from working outside. Workers spent the sweltering day on a new project along Business Route 50.More
    The intense summer heat isn't stopping construction workers from working outside. Contractors spent the sweltering day on a new project along Business Route 50.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Seaford Grotto Pizza Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Seaford Grotto's Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Jul 11, 2017 11:15 AM2017-07-11 15:15:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-07-11 15:23:57 GMT
    Michael J. DormanMichael J. Dorman
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More

  • Woman Pleads Guilty in Deadly Shooting at Delaware Pier

    Woman Pleads Guilty in Deadly Shooting at Delaware Pier

    Jul 10, 2017 1:13 PM2017-07-10 17:13:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:19:11 GMT
    Chelsea BraunskillChelsea Braunskill
    A 20-year-old woman faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on a Delaware pier.More
    A 20-year-old woman faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on a Delaware pier.More

  • Delaware Budget Cuts Reach School Districts

    Delaware Budget Cuts Reach School Districts

    Jul 10, 2017 7:27 PM2017-07-10 23:27:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-07-10 23:28:04 GMT
    Dover High School.Dover High School.
    DOVER, Del. -- School district officials in Delaware say they are scrambling to make adjustments to their budgets after Delaware lawmakers approved more than $26 million in education cuts to balance the state's $4.1 billion budget.The cuts were smaller tMore
    DOVER, Del. -- School district officials in Delaware say they are scrambling to make adjustments to their budgets after Delaware lawmakers approved more than $26 million in education cuts to balance the state's $4.1 billion budget.The cuts were smaller tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices