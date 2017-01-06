Polar Plunge in Md. Has Raised Over $480k for Jan. 28 Event - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Polar Plunge in Md. Has Raised Over $480k for Jan. 28 Event

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- The annual Polar Bear Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Maryland has raised more than $480,000 with three weeks to go until the plunge.
    
In a statement, organizers said that more than 10,000 people are expected to jump into the chilly waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Jan. 28 as part of the fundraiser to benefit the 7,311 athletes of Special Olympics Maryland.
    
This year is the 21st annual plunge, which is hosted by Maryland State Police.
    
Participants raise at least $75 each to plunge into the water at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

