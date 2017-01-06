Police: Pennsylvania Teenager Caught in Denton With Stolen Truck

DENTON, Md. - A teenager from Pennsylvania has been arrested in Denton after police say he stole a truck and got it stuck in a ditch.

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Burrsville and Baker Roads in Denton on Dec. 29 for a report of damage to a field. Responding deputies discovered a white Ford F250 stuck in the mud in the field, and 18-year-old Jermiah Hershey, of Quakertown, Pa., trying to dig it out with a shovel.

During the investigation, deputies learned the truck was stolen from Perkiomenville, Pa., and had not yet been reported, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were able to locate and contact the vehicle owner, who had not yet discovered his truck was gone.

Deputies say Hershey admitted to being in the Denton area for several hours before deputies arrived and driving through several fields in the truck.

Hershey was arrested and charged with vehicle theft and malicious destruction of property. The sheriff's office says he was released on his own recognizance.