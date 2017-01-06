School Bus, Two SUVs Involved in Felton Area Crash

FELTON, Del.- Authorities say two people had to be taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained in a Friday morning crash involving a school bus and two SUVs south of Felton.

Delaware State Police said the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. as Theressia M. Moore, 71, of Wyoming, Del., was operating a Toyota RAV4 southbound on South DuPont Highway (US13) and preparing to make a left turn to travel eastbound on Killens Pond Road. According to police, Moore failed to yield the right of way upon making the turn and traveled into the path of a northbound Chevrolet Suburban being operated by Amy R. Connelly, 39, of Harrington. Troopers said Connelly attempted to swerve to the right to avoid the RAV4, but struck the small SUV on the front right corner.

Both SUVs then continued in an easterly direction where the RAV4 for struck the front of a school bus that was stopped at the traffic light traveling westbound on Killens Pond Road, according to police.

Police said that Theressia Moore, who was properly restrained, was transported by EMS to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in Dover where she was admitted in serious condition. She was cited for failure to yield the right of way. An 11-year-old girl who was a passenger in the RAV4 was also transported to KGH with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Connelly and an 18-year-old female passenger were properly restrained and reported no injuries at the scene of the collision, according to police.

Police said 66-year-old William R. Moore, of Harrington was the driver of the school bus, which had no passengers on board. He was not hurt in the crash, according to investigators.

Traffic in the area of US13 northbound and Killens Pond Road was impacted for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.