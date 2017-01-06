New Law Requires Carbon Monoxide Detectors in All Rentals - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Law Requires Carbon Monoxide Detectors in All Rentals

Posted: Updated:

MARYLAND - A new Maryland law requires carbon monoxide detectors to be installed in all rental properties in the state.

In 2016, the Maryland General Assembly passed House Bill 0849 and its companion Senate Bill 0182. Both bills require the installation of carbon monoxide alarms for any new and existing rental dwelling units. This includes any type of dwelling unit that can be rented to an individual or family.

This legislation requires that a carbon monoxide alarm (CO) be installed outside of each sleeping area and on every level to include the basement in a building that contains any fuel burning equipment, wood burning appliance or has an enclosed attached garage. They are not required in rental dwelling units that are powered solely by an electric power supply.  

Carbon monoxide alarms can be hardwired with a battery backup, battery powered that has a ten year battery with a sealed tamper resistant compartment or connected to an on-site control unit that monitors the carbon monoxide alarm remotely so that a responsible party is alerted when the device activates the alarm signal and receives its primary power from a battery or the control unit. Our recommendation for multi-family units is to replace the current hard wired smoke alarm with a combination smoke alarm/carbon monoxide alarm unit. The applicable requirements of Title 9 of the Public Safety Article regarding the installation of smoke detection systems would still apply for this installation.

The installation of the carbon monoxide alarms shall be in accordance with the manufacturers recommendations and NFPA 720 for the Installation of Carbon Monoxide Warning Equipment in Dwelling Units. Carbon monoxide alarms must be listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory that is approved by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. 

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, tasteless, and potentially toxic gas that is produced by the incomplete combustion of liquid fuels, solid fuels, or natural gases.  Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause symptoms similar to the flu, such as: headache, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, and irritability.   High concentrations of CO can cause vomiting, loss of consciousness, and even death.  Carbon monoxide poisoning can occur in small amounts over a long period of time and in large amounts in a short period of time.

Although earlier is highly recommended, carbon monoxide alarms must be installed in all rental dwelling units by April 1, 2018.  

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dogs Displaced From Shelter Crash Up for Adoption in Dover

    Dogs Displaced From Shelter Crash Up for Adoption in Dover

    Jul 11, 2017 8:18 PM2017-07-12 00:18:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:18:20 GMT
    Boris is among the four dogs brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in Dover.Boris is among the four dogs brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in Dover.
    DOVER, Del. -- Four dogs displaced after a shelter in New Castle County was shuttered after a car crashed into it and a fire broke out were relocated to Dover for adoption this week.The dogs arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in theMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Four dogs displaced after a shelter in New Castle County was shuttered after a car crashed into it and a fire broke out were relocated to Dover for adoption this week.The dogs arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in theMore

  • Bonnie and Clyde Burglars in Lincoln Arrested

    Bonnie and Clyde Burglars in Lincoln Arrested

    Jul 11, 2017 10:35 PM2017-07-12 02:35:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:41:40 GMT
    Christopher Malvas and Cheryl BraceyChristopher Malvas and Cheryl Bracey
    Delaware State Police Criminal Investigators arrested a boyfriend and girlfriend for burglaries in the Lincoln area.More
    Delaware State Police Criminal Investigators arrested a boyfriend and girlfriend for burglaries in the Lincoln area.More

  • People Work Against Heat Wave on Delmarva

    People Work Against Heat Wave on Delmarva

    Jul 11, 2017 6:28 PM2017-07-11 22:28:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:50:57 GMT
    Benny Van Der Wende was determined to get rid of weeds near his church on Tuesday even though it was hot, hot hot.More
    Benny Van Der Wende was determined to get rid of weeds near his church on Tuesday even though it was hot, hot hot.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Seaford Grotto Pizza Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Seaford Grotto's Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Jul 11, 2017 11:15 AM2017-07-11 15:15:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-07-11 15:23:57 GMT
    Michael J. DormanMichael J. Dorman
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More

  • Woman Pleads Guilty in Deadly Shooting at Delaware Pier

    Woman Pleads Guilty in Deadly Shooting at Delaware Pier

    Jul 10, 2017 1:13 PM2017-07-10 17:13:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:19:11 GMT
    Chelsea BraunskillChelsea Braunskill
    A 20-year-old woman faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on a Delaware pier.More
    A 20-year-old woman faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on a Delaware pier.More

  • Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    Jul 11, 2017 6:41 PM2017-07-11 22:41:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-07-11 22:41:19 GMT
    Surveillance footage captures man who dines and dashes at Hooter's in West Ocean City (Photo: Hooter's)Surveillance footage captures man who dines and dashes at Hooter's in West Ocean City (Photo: Hooter's)
    WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.-- A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughltyMore
    WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.-- A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughltyMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices