Carney Makes 3 More Cabinet Selections

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Democratic Governor-elect John Carney is continuing to fill out his cabinet as he prepares to take office later this month.



Carney on Friday said he is nominating Dr. Kara Odom Walker as Health and Social Services secretary.



Walker, a University of Delaware graduate, is currently deputy chief science officer at a nonprofit institute authorized by Congress to encourage informed health care decisions.



Carney also has nominated Josette Manning, a veteran state prosecutor, to lead the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families. Manning currently leads the Special Victims Unit, overseeing prosecution of all child abuse, child death and sex crime cases statewide.



Carney also has tapped Anas Ben Addi to continue serving as director of the Delaware State Housing Authority.



The nominations must be confirmed by the state Senate.