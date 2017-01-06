Drivers See Small Snowfall in Dover on Friday as Possible Weeken - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Drivers See Small Snowfall in Dover on Friday as Possible Weekend Preview

Posted: Updated:

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- There was little snow accumulation in Kent County on Friday, though drivers and plow truck operators say the small amount of winter weather appears to be a preview of a larger snow event this weekend.

Danny Fox, a snow plow operator for the State of Delaware, said he and other workers spread road salt overnight and additional snowfall could require more preventative measures to keep roadways passable.

"It wears you down after a while, so we gotta get prepared for tonight," he said.

DelDOT says it has 450 state-owned vehicles at its disposal for snow-related events. The agency typically focuses its initial plowing efforts at clearing arterial and primary roads before shifting gears to secondary and neighborhood streets.

Some drivers were happy to see little build-up on Friday. Tracey Thurman of Dover said she thinks people drive worse during winter weather and she was pleased to avoid it.

"I was glad because I didn't want to be driving in that mess at all. I don't do too well in the snow."

Dusty Soler of Felton was pleased to see little snow buildup on Friday morning.

It was a little dusting," he said.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dogs Displaced From Shelter Crash Up for Adoption in Dover

    Dogs Displaced From Shelter Crash Up for Adoption in Dover

    Jul 11, 2017 8:18 PM2017-07-12 00:18:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:18:20 GMT
    Boris is among the four dogs brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in Dover.Boris is among the four dogs brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in Dover.
    DOVER, Del. -- Four dogs displaced after a shelter in New Castle County was shuttered after a car crashed into it and a fire broke out were relocated to Dover for adoption this week.The dogs arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in theMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Four dogs displaced after a shelter in New Castle County was shuttered after a car crashed into it and a fire broke out were relocated to Dover for adoption this week.The dogs arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in theMore

  • Bonnie and Clyde Burglars in Lincoln Arrested

    Bonnie and Clyde Burglars in Lincoln Arrested

    Jul 11, 2017 10:35 PM2017-07-12 02:35:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:41:40 GMT
    Christopher Malvas and Cheryl BraceyChristopher Malvas and Cheryl Bracey
    Delaware State Police Criminal Investigators arrested a boyfriend and girlfriend for burglaries in the Lincoln area.More
    Delaware State Police Criminal Investigators arrested a boyfriend and girlfriend for burglaries in the Lincoln area.More

  • People Work Against Heat Wave on Delmarva

    People Work Against Heat Wave on Delmarva

    Jul 11, 2017 6:28 PM2017-07-11 22:28:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:50:57 GMT
    Benny Van Der Wende was determined to get rid of weeds near his church on Tuesday even though it was hot, hot hot.More
    Benny Van Der Wende was determined to get rid of weeds near his church on Tuesday even though it was hot, hot hot.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Seaford Grotto Pizza Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Seaford Grotto's Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Jul 11, 2017 11:15 AM2017-07-11 15:15:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-07-11 15:23:57 GMT
    Michael J. DormanMichael J. Dorman
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More

  • Woman Pleads Guilty in Deadly Shooting at Delaware Pier

    Woman Pleads Guilty in Deadly Shooting at Delaware Pier

    Jul 10, 2017 1:13 PM2017-07-10 17:13:00 GMT
    Monday, July 10 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:19:11 GMT
    Chelsea BraunskillChelsea Braunskill
    A 20-year-old woman faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on a Delaware pier.More
    A 20-year-old woman faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on a Delaware pier.More

  • Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    Jul 11, 2017 6:41 PM2017-07-11 22:41:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-07-11 22:41:19 GMT
    Surveillance footage captures man who dines and dashes at Hooter's in West Ocean City (Photo: Hooter's)Surveillance footage captures man who dines and dashes at Hooter's in West Ocean City (Photo: Hooter's)
    WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.-- A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughltyMore
    WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.-- A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughltyMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices