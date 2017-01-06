Drivers See Small Snowfall in Dover on Friday as Possible Weekend Preview

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- There was little snow accumulation in Kent County on Friday, though drivers and plow truck operators say the small amount of winter weather appears to be a preview of a larger snow event this weekend.

Danny Fox, a snow plow operator for the State of Delaware, said he and other workers spread road salt overnight and additional snowfall could require more preventative measures to keep roadways passable.

"It wears you down after a while, so we gotta get prepared for tonight," he said.

DelDOT says it has 450 state-owned vehicles at its disposal for snow-related events. The agency typically focuses its initial plowing efforts at clearing arterial and primary roads before shifting gears to secondary and neighborhood streets.

Some drivers were happy to see little build-up on Friday. Tracey Thurman of Dover said she thinks people drive worse during winter weather and she was pleased to avoid it.

"I was glad because I didn't want to be driving in that mess at all. I don't do too well in the snow."

Dusty Soler of Felton was pleased to see little snow buildup on Friday morning.

It was a little dusting," he said.