Accomack County Prepares for Weekend Snow

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The promise of a heavy weekend snowfall sent shoppers flocking to Island Foods Friday to scoop up everything they might need to survive a couple of days inside their homes.

"Every time they call for snow everybody comes out," said store manager Gail Heartley.

Heartley said by mid-day the bread section had been emptied of all but a few loaves. Crews quickly re-stocked the shelves and Heartley said extra orders have been placed anticipating this weekend's snow rush.

"They do buy a large amount of lunch meat. Things they would use in a power outage. I hear a lot of people talking about making soup and chili," said Heartley.

At ACE Hardware, the in-demand item of the day was the snow shovel. Manager Gary Turnquist said some people were also looking at being snowed-in as an opportunity to finish some home improvement projects.

"People have actually been buying paint thinking they can get a couple of days of projects done if they're stuck in," said Turnquist.

As for roads in the area, Chris Isdell with the Virginia Department of Transportation said more trucks and plows have been moved into Accomack County from other areas to handle the heavy snowfall. Isdell also said crews will be staffed around the clock in 12-hour shifts until the storm is over which is expected late Saturday.