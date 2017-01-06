Beach Towns Prepare For Snow - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Beach Towns Prepare For Snow

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Ahead of this weekend's storm, Delaware's coastal towns are getting ready.

"The city is prepared with an ample supply and road salt," says Krys Johnson with the City of Rehoboth Beach. "We have five snow trucks with plows and two salt spreaders. We are prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws our way."

Officials with Bethany Beach and Dewey Beach tell WBOC their towns are similarly preparing to treat the roads.

DNREC's Tony Pratt says unlike some nor'easters, this storm is not expected to cause much beach erosion, but the new beach replenishment will help protect it from any storms that could damage the beach.

"That's what it's here for," he tells WBOC. "To be a sacrificial buffer, if you will, between the ocean and the infrastructure."

Just up shore, officials at Cape Henlopen State Park were asking people ahead of the storm not to snowboard or sled on the dunes. Park administrator Patrick Cooper says he understands why people choose to do it, but it's harmful.

"It's just that there's no places to sled down here," he says. "The dunes are an delicate environmental area--there's rare plants and animals. The dunes protect the structures we have here." 

Instead, Cooper encourages people to take advantage of the park's winterized activities, such as cross county skiing.

"Being in the park and on the beach in the winter in the snow is actually pretty beautiful," he says.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Former Bank Official to Plead Guilty in Loan Fraud Case

    Former Bank Official to Plead Guilty in Loan Fraud Case

    Jul 12, 2017 3:17 AM2017-07-12 07:17:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:17 AM EDT2017-07-12 07:17:56 GMT
    A former bank loan officer has agreed to plead guilty in a case involving a Maryland doctor charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.More
    A former bank loan officer has agreed to plead guilty in a case involving a Maryland doctor charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.More

  • Dogs Displaced From Shelter Crash Up for Adoption in Dover

    Dogs Displaced From Shelter Crash Up for Adoption in Dover

    Jul 11, 2017 8:18 PM2017-07-12 00:18:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:18:20 GMT
    Boris is among the four dogs brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in Dover.Boris is among the four dogs brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in Dover.
    DOVER, Del. -- Four dogs displaced after a shelter in New Castle County was shuttered after a car crashed into it and a fire broke out were relocated to Dover for adoption this week.The dogs arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in theMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Four dogs displaced after a shelter in New Castle County was shuttered after a car crashed into it and a fire broke out were relocated to Dover for adoption this week.The dogs arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's adoption center in theMore

  • Bonnie and Clyde Burglars in Lincoln Arrested

    Bonnie and Clyde Burglars in Lincoln Arrested

    Jul 11, 2017 10:35 PM2017-07-12 02:35:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:41:40 GMT
    Christopher Malvas and Cheryl BraceyChristopher Malvas and Cheryl Bracey
    Delaware State Police Criminal Investigators arrested a boyfriend and girlfriend for burglaries in the Lincoln area.More
    Delaware State Police Criminal Investigators arrested a boyfriend and girlfriend for burglaries in the Lincoln area.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bonnie and Clyde Burglars in Lincoln Arrested

    Bonnie and Clyde Burglars in Lincoln Arrested

    Jul 11, 2017 10:35 PM2017-07-12 02:35:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:41:40 GMT
    Christopher Malvas and Cheryl BraceyChristopher Malvas and Cheryl Bracey
    Delaware State Police Criminal Investigators arrested a boyfriend and girlfriend for burglaries in the Lincoln area.More
    Delaware State Police Criminal Investigators arrested a boyfriend and girlfriend for burglaries in the Lincoln area.More

  • Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    Elaborate Dine and Dash Caught on Camera

    Jul 11, 2017 6:41 PM2017-07-11 22:41:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-07-11 22:41:19 GMT
    Surveillance footage captures man who dines and dashes at Hooter's in West Ocean City (Photo: Hooter's)Surveillance footage captures man who dines and dashes at Hooter's in West Ocean City (Photo: Hooter's)
    WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.-- A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughltyMore
    WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.-- A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughltyMore

  • Seaford Grotto Pizza Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Seaford Grotto's Employees, Customers Catch Robbery Suspect

    Jul 11, 2017 11:15 AM2017-07-11 15:15:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-07-11 15:23:57 GMT
    Michael J. DormanMichael J. Dorman
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More
    A man accused of robbing Grotto Pizza in Seaford didn't get very far after being stopped in his tracks by the restaurant's employees and customers.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices