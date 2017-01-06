Beach Towns Prepare For Snow

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Ahead of this weekend's storm, Delaware's coastal towns are getting ready.

"The city is prepared with an ample supply and road salt," says Krys Johnson with the City of Rehoboth Beach. "We have five snow trucks with plows and two salt spreaders. We are prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws our way."

Officials with Bethany Beach and Dewey Beach tell WBOC their towns are similarly preparing to treat the roads.

DNREC's Tony Pratt says unlike some nor'easters, this storm is not expected to cause much beach erosion, but the new beach replenishment will help protect it from any storms that could damage the beach.

"That's what it's here for," he tells WBOC. "To be a sacrificial buffer, if you will, between the ocean and the infrastructure."



Just up shore, officials at Cape Henlopen State Park were asking people ahead of the storm not to snowboard or sled on the dunes. Park administrator Patrick Cooper says he understands why people choose to do it, but it's harmful.

"It's just that there's no places to sled down here," he says. "The dunes are an delicate environmental area--there's rare plants and animals. The dunes protect the structures we have here."



Instead, Cooper encourages people to take advantage of the park's winterized activities, such as cross county skiing.



"Being in the park and on the beach in the winter in the snow is actually pretty beautiful," he says.