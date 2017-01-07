Delaware Governor Lifts Limited State of Emergency for Sussex County

UNDATED– After the significant snowfall accumulating in Sussex County, Gov. Jack Markell has lifted the limited state of emergency and Level 1 driving warning for Delaware's southernmost county.

According to state law, a “Level 1 driving warning” means that any person operating a motor vehicle on Delaware roadways must exercise extra caution. All nonessential employees, public and private, were encouraged not to operate a motor vehicle unless there is a significant safety, health, or business reason to do so.

Officials still stress that although the state of emergency and warning has been lifted, the Governor urges that all Delawareans should continue to drive cautiously as conditions can result in poor visibility and icy roads. As of now, Selbyville has registered 9.4 inches of snow.

"Heavy winds and below freezing temperatures overnight and into this morning have made this a challenging storm and it is important for Delawareans in Sussex County to recognize the hazardous driving conditions resulting from this snowfall," Markell said in a statement. "I urge people in Sussex County to stay off the roads whenever possible to help keep everyone safe and to allow for DelDOT as well as emergency and health officials to do their jobs as effectively as possible. We will continue to monitor conditions in Sussex as well as in Kent and New Castle Counties, and consult with emergency management and transportation officials about when it is appropriate to issue updated orders."