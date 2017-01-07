Delaware Governor Lifts Limited State of Emergency for Sussex Co - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Governor Lifts Limited State of Emergency for Sussex County

Posted: Updated:
A city street in Rehoboth Beach, Del. is shown Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2017. (Photo credit: Leah Reynolds) A city street in Rehoboth Beach, Del. is shown Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2017. (Photo credit: Leah Reynolds)

UNDATED– After the significant snowfall accumulating in Sussex County, Gov. Jack Markell has lifted the limited state of emergency and Level 1 driving warning for Delaware's southernmost county.

According to state law, a “Level 1 driving warning” means that any person operating a motor vehicle on Delaware roadways must exercise extra caution. All nonessential employees, public and private, were encouraged not to operate a motor vehicle unless there is a significant safety, health, or business reason to do so. 

Officials still stress that although the state of emergency and warning has been lifted, the Governor urges that all Delawareans should continue to drive cautiously as conditions can result in poor visibility and icy roads. As of now, Selbyville has registered 9.4 inches of snow.

"Heavy winds and below freezing temperatures overnight and into this morning have made this a challenging storm and it is important for Delawareans in Sussex County to recognize the hazardous driving conditions resulting from this snowfall," Markell said in a statement. "I urge people in Sussex County to stay off the roads whenever possible to help keep everyone safe and to allow for DelDOT as well as emergency and health officials to do their jobs as effectively as possible. We will continue to monitor conditions in Sussex as well as in Kent and New Castle Counties, and consult with emergency management and transportation officials about when it is appropriate to issue updated orders." 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Carillon Bells Begin Making Their Way into SU's Bell Tower

    Carillon Bells Begin Making Their Way into SU's Bell Tower

    Jul 12, 2017 5:11 PM2017-07-12 21:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-07-12 21:11:41 GMT
    The first of the 48 carillon bells was installed in Salisbury University's bell tower on Wednesday.More
    The first of the 48 carillon bells was installed in Salisbury University's bell tower on Wednesday.More

  • Sussex County EMS Holds Grand Opening for New Medic Station

    Sussex County EMS Holds Grand Opening for New Medic Station

    Jul 12, 2017 2:40 PM2017-07-12 18:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:02:53 GMT
    Sussex County EMS on Wednesday held a grand opening for its new medic station in Rehoboth Beach. (Photo credit: Sussex County Government)Sussex County EMS on Wednesday held a grand opening for its new medic station in Rehoboth Beach. (Photo credit: Sussex County Government)
    Sussex County EMS on Wednesday held a grand opening for its new medic station at 19255 Plantation Road in Rehoboth Beach, Del.More
    Sussex County EMS on Wednesday held a grand opening for its new medic station at 19255 Plantation Road in Rehoboth Beach, Del.More

  • Salisbury Man Arrested for Assault

    Salisbury Man Arrested for Assault

    Jul 12, 2017 3:38 PM2017-07-12 19:38:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:56:22 GMT
    Clayton Cordell Sherrill, 45, Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's OfficeClayton Cordell Sherrill, 45, Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody on assault charges after he allegedly swung a pair of martial arts "nun-chucks" at two women before pulling out a knife on them.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody on assault charges after he allegedly swung a pair of martial arts "nun-chucks" at two women before pulling a knife on them.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices