Beat the Peak Alert Issued by Del. Electric, Choptank Electric C - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Beat the Peak Alert Issued by Del. Electric, Choptank Electric Co-ops

Posted: Updated:

Because of the frigid temperatures across Delmarva and high demand, Delaware Electric and Choptank Electric cooperatives are asking their members to voluntarily conserve or limit energy usage from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. 

According to the co-ops, energy usage is expected to peak during the aforementioned period of time. During times of peak energy usage, the co-ops said they will be purchasing power from the market at premium prices.

During "normal" load periods, the co-ops said they pay only pennies per kilowatt-hour for power. However, during "peak" demand or energy periods when the temperatures rise, the co-ops said they can pay up to $1 per kilowatt-hour and in turn, must pass these higher costs onto their members, which may have an impact on rates.

During the aforementioned "Beat the Peak" period, the co-ops are asking their members to lower their thermostats a few degrees and turn off all unnecessary lights and appliances that may not be needed. The co-ops are also asking their members to delay major appliance usage until the alert time is over.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Carillon Bells Begin Making Their Way into SU's Bell Tower

    Carillon Bells Begin Making Their Way into SU's Bell Tower

    Jul 12, 2017 5:11 PM2017-07-12 21:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-07-12 21:11:41 GMT
    The first of the 48 carillon bells was installed in Salisbury University's bell tower on Wednesday.More
    The first of the 48 carillon bells was installed in Salisbury University's bell tower on Wednesday.More

  • Sussex County EMS Holds Grand Opening for New Medic Station

    Sussex County EMS Holds Grand Opening for New Medic Station

    Jul 12, 2017 2:40 PM2017-07-12 18:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:02:53 GMT
    Sussex County EMS on Wednesday held a grand opening for its new medic station in Rehoboth Beach. (Photo credit: Sussex County Government)Sussex County EMS on Wednesday held a grand opening for its new medic station in Rehoboth Beach. (Photo credit: Sussex County Government)
    Sussex County EMS on Wednesday held a grand opening for its new medic station at 19255 Plantation Road in Rehoboth Beach, Del.More
    Sussex County EMS on Wednesday held a grand opening for its new medic station at 19255 Plantation Road in Rehoboth Beach, Del.More

  • Salisbury Man Arrested for Assault

    Salisbury Man Arrested for Assault

    Jul 12, 2017 3:38 PM2017-07-12 19:38:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:56:22 GMT
    Clayton Cordell Sherrill, 45, Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's OfficeClayton Cordell Sherrill, 45, Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody on assault charges after he allegedly swung a pair of martial arts "nun-chucks" at two women before pulling out a knife on them.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody on assault charges after he allegedly swung a pair of martial arts "nun-chucks" at two women before pulling a knife on them.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices