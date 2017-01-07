Police: Shots Fired During Large Party in Harrington

The former mayor of Marydel in Caroline County, Maryland has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.More
A local Hooter's is the latest victim of a dine and dash crime. The elaborate scheme was pulled off by a man using a decoy cell phone.
The restaurant says that the man ordered drinks and food, racking up a $70 tab, for his roughly two hour stay. According to the bartender, Carlie, who was serving him at the time, he took several smoke breaks and bathroom trips.More
After a car crash fire at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in New Castle County this past weekend, animals had to be moved to the Dover Adoption Center where they hope to find a new home.More
