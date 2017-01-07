Police: Shots Fired During Large Party in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for two people wanted for firing shots at a large party held Friday night at a home in Harrington.

Police said that at around 10 p.m., troopers assigned to Troop 3 responded to a report of shots fired at a home located in the 500 block of Cloverfield Lane. When troopers arrived on the scene, they reportedly met with a large disorderly crowd and immediately asked for assistance from Troop 4, Troop 7, and the Milford Police Department. The crowd was subsequently dispersed, according to police.

Police said the investigation revealed that during the party, a dispute broke out between two unknown black male suspects who pulled out guns and fired an unknown amount of rounds. Both suspects then left the party in a vehicle and took off in an unknown direction. Several shell casings were located at the scene. However, police said there were no reports of any injuries, and no weapons were found.

As troopers were still conducting their investigation, another man, identified as Tiki J. Smack, 19, of Bridgeville, arrived at the home. Police said a subsequent computer check revealed that Smack was wanted by the Delaware State Police in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old woman, which had occurred at a home in Felton in June of 2016.

Smack was arrested and transported to Troop 3 where he was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He was arraigned at JP Court 7 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution in default of $75,000 secured bail.

The investigation into the shooting at the Cloverfield Lane home is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigative Unit at Troop 3 at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”