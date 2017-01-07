Snow Emergency Declared in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Snow Emergency Declared in Salisbury

Posted: Updated:
Shoveling snow in Salisbury, Md. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Photo: WBOC) Shoveling snow in Salisbury, Md. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.– Worsening conditions have led to the declaration of a snow emergency in the City of Salisbury.

Officials said salting operations began overnight, and will continue through the day as warranted.  Plowing of the city’s seven snow emergency routes is already underway. 

According to Salisbury's municipal code, it is unlawful for any person to park a vehicle on any city street that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect.

Additionally, during the time when a snow emergency is in effect, the police department has the authority to take possession of, issue citations for, remove, tow away and impound any vehicle found parked, stalled, incapable of proceeding under its own power or left unattended upon any street designated as a snow emergency route; and, before the owner thereof may thereafter obtain possession of such vehicles, he shall first pay the cost of removing such vehicle and any storage charges.

Citizens are urged to stay at home and avoid driving if at all possible. 

For service calls after normal business hours, contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.

For information on snow emergency routes and plowing/salting operations, visit www.Salisbury.md, or https://goo.gl/TblReS

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Hot Temps in Kent County Don't Slow Outdoor Workers

    Hot Temps in Kent County Don't Slow Outdoor Workers

    Jul 12, 2017 8:03 PM2017-07-13 00:03:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:03:01 GMT
    Stephen Loera, owner of the Corn Exchange, shows how hot it is inside his grill behind the business' tent at the Capital City Farmers Market in Dover. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)Stephen Loera, owner of the Corn Exchange, shows how hot it is inside his grill behind the business' tent at the Capital City Farmers Market in Dover. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)
    DOVER, Del. -- Hot temperatures on Wednesday in Kent County made for difficult outdoor working conditions as heat pounded the area during daytime hours.Workers with BB Construction on the job at Chris Episcopal Church in Dover were given plenty of waterMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Hot temperatures on Wednesday in Kent County made for difficult outdoor working conditions as heat pounded the area during daytime hours.Workers with BB Construction on the job at Chris Episcopal Church in Dover were given plenty of waterMore

  • Dover Church Gets New Steeple Cross

    Dover Church Gets New Steeple Cross

    Jul 12, 2017 7:47 PM2017-07-12 23:47:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-07-12 23:47:40 GMT
    A new steeple cross was installed at Christ Episcopal Church on Wednesday in Dover.A new steeple cross was installed at Christ Episcopal Church on Wednesday in Dover.
    A church in Dover got a new steeple cross on Wednesday after the previous one was removed because it was found to be in poor condition after more than a century of sitting atop the house of worship.A ceremony was held outside of Christ Episcopal Church iMore
    A church in Dover got a new steeple cross on Wednesday after the previous one was removed because it was found to be in poor condition after more than a century of sitting atop the house of worship.A ceremony was held outside of Christ Episcopal Church iMore

  • Softball Players Ready to Take on the Heat

    Softball Players Ready to Take on the Heat

    Jul 12, 2017 7:32 PM2017-07-12 23:32:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-07-12 23:32:58 GMT
    Nearly 6,000 softball players and their families reveled in the comfort of the AC at the Wicomico Civic Center, but they won't be for long.More
    Nearly 6,000 softball players and their families reveled in the comfort of the AC at the Wicomico Civic Center, but they won't be for long.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices