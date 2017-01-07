Snow Emergency Declared in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.– Worsening conditions have led to the declaration of a snow emergency in the City of Salisbury.

Officials said salting operations began overnight, and will continue through the day as warranted. Plowing of the city’s seven snow emergency routes is already underway.

According to Salisbury's municipal code, it is unlawful for any person to park a vehicle on any city street that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect.

Additionally, during the time when a snow emergency is in effect, the police department has the authority to take possession of, issue citations for, remove, tow away and impound any vehicle found parked, stalled, incapable of proceeding under its own power or left unattended upon any street designated as a snow emergency route; and, before the owner thereof may thereafter obtain possession of such vehicles, he shall first pay the cost of removing such vehicle and any storage charges.

Citizens are urged to stay at home and avoid driving if at all possible.

For service calls after normal business hours, contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.

For information on snow emergency routes and plowing/salting operations, visit www.Salisbury.md, or https://goo.gl/TblReS.