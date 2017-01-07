Despite Driving Warning, Some Delawareans Brave Sussex County Roads

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Despite a driving warning and limited state of emergency because of several inches of snow falling in Sussex County on Saturday, some people still took to the roads for errands or work.

Evelyn Martin of Lewes, who works at a hardware store, said she ended up needing to go to work, despite the snow. She said driving in the snow wasn't too difficult because she's had experience in similar conditions.

"If you go slow you're all right but if you try to zip along, Lord knows where you'll end up," she said.

Although a Level 1 Driving Warning was not been raised by Gov. Markell to a ban in Sussex County into the afternoon, many roads were passable but affected with snow that DelDOT said had become impacted on many main roads like State Route 1.

Even though snow was steadily falling on area roads, Konsteintinos Nicholas of Lewes said he wasn't too worried about driving in his pickup truck.

"If you have 4x4 it's OK," he said. "If you don't, it's a little bit dangerous. You'll slide all over the place."