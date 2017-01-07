Snow Brings Sledding at Salisbury City Park

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury City Park had a few more visitors then normal today, as crowds gathered to try their hand at tubing, sledding and snowboarding.

As more fresh snow came down, the crowds grew larger.

Jackson Kolb and his dad spent the day sledding at Salisbury City Park and told us what they enjoyed most about snow days.

"Sleighing, snowball fights and running around... " Jackson Kolb says.

"I love taking him out in it and I just got him a new tube so we're having a good time," Kevin Kolb says.

This much snow seems uncommon for the area, but for many, it's not unwelcome.

"Usually they say there's going to be snow and not so much, I woke up this morning and there wasn't that much and I woke up a couple hours later and I was like 'oh my goodness,' so no, I wasn't expecting that but hey, snow on, right?" Renee Thompson says.

If you weren't able to make it onto the slopes today, don't worry there's always tomorrow.